_why's Markaby

html do head do title action_name stylesheet_link_tag 'scaffold' end body do p flash[:notice], :style => "color: green" self << @content_for_layout end end

h1 'Listing products' table.editor.classic do tr do for column in Product.content_columns th column.human_name end end for product in @products tr do for column in Product.content_columns td product.send(column.name) end td { link_to 'Show', :action => 'show', :id => product } td { link_to 'Edit', :action => 'edit', :id => product } td { link_to 'Destroy', { :action => 'destroy', :id => product }, :confirm => 'Are you sure?' } end end end link_to 'Previous page', { :page => @product_pages.current.previous } if @product_pages.current.previous link_to 'Next page', { :page => @product_pages.current.next } if @product_pages.current.next br link_to 'New product', :action => 'new'

div.menu do %w[5.gets bits inspect cult -h].map do |m| capture { link_to m, "/#{m}" } end.join(" | ") end

img tags will default to :alt => '', :border => 0. head automatically includes tag!(:meta, 'http-equiv' => 'Content-Type', 'content' => 'text/html; charset=utf-8'). html defaults to an xml instruction, the XHTML 1.0 Transitional doctype and :xmlns => "http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml", "xml:lang" => "en", :lang => "en" on the html element. xhtml_transitional is an alias for html. xhtml_strict does the same, but with the proper XHTML 1.0 Strict doctype and so on.